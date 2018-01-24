Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: January 24, 2018

50 Cent made MILLIONS with Bitcoins

Comments

By Supa Cindy

50 Cent has the POWER and is BRILLIANT! Back in 2014 when his album “Animal Ambition” was released he accepted Bitcoins as currency for payment.  Well now TMZ is reporting that those Bitcoins are worth $7 million - $8.5 million!!!!  Talk about money moves!  Read More   

Pic: Getty Image 

Story: Hip Hop DX 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation