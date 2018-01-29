Now Playing
Posted: January 29, 2018

Check Out the List of 2018 Grammy Winners

Comments

By Supa Cindy

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards happened last night.  Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars WON BIG!!

Here is a list of all of the winners.  

Album Of The YearAwaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*

Record Of The Year“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars — (WINNER)*

Song Of The Year“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic f. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) [WINNER]*

New ArtistAlessia Cara (WINNER)*
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

R&B Performance“Get You” — Daniel Caesar f. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*
“The Weekend” — SZA

Traditional R&B Performance“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)*
“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music

R&B Song“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) [WINNER]*

Urban Contemporary AlbumFree 6lack — 6LACK
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
CTRL — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd (WINNER)*

R&B AlbumFreudian  — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Rap Performance“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)*
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/Sung Performance“Prblms” — 6lack
“Crew” — Goldlink f. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — JAY-Z f. Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar f. Rihanna (Winner)*
“Love Galore” — SZA f. Travis Scott

Rap Song“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse f. Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
“HUMBLE.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) [WINNER]*
“Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Best Rap Album4:44 – JAY-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)*
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler The Creator

Music Video” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story of O.J.” — (JAY-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
“HUMBLE.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers (WINNER)*
“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic f. Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Photo Credit:  Recording Academy 

Story Credit: Hip Hop DX 

