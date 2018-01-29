Check Out the List of 2018 Grammy Winners

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards happened last night. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars WON BIG!!
Here is a list of all of the winners.
Album Of The YearAwaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — JAY-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*
Record Of The Year“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber
“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars — (WINNER)*
Song Of The Year“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic f. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) [WINNER]*
New ArtistAlessia Cara (WINNER)*
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
R&B Performance“Get You” — Daniel Caesar f. Kali Uchis
“Distraction” — Kehlani
“High” — Ledisi
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*
“The Weekend” — SZA
Traditional R&B Performance“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)*
“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones
“All the Way” — Ledisi
“Still” — Mali Music
R&B Song“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) [WINNER]*
Urban Contemporary AlbumFree 6lack — 6LACK
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
American Teen — Khalid
CTRL — SZA
Starboy — The Weeknd (WINNER)*
R&B AlbumFreudian — Daniel Caesar
Let Love Rule — Ledisi
24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*
Gumbo — PJ Morton
Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild
Rap Performance“Bounce Back” — Big Sean
“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)*
“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Rap/Sung Performance“Prblms” — 6lack
“Crew” — Goldlink f. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
“Family Feud” — JAY-Z f. Beyoncé
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar f. Rihanna (Winner)*
“Love Galore” — SZA f. Travis Scott
Rap Song“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse f. Run the Jewels & Big Boi)
“HUMBLE.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) [WINNER]*
“Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)
“The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
Best Rap Album4:44 – JAY-Z
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)*
Culture – Migos
Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody
Flower Boy – Tyler The Creator
Music Video” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
“The Story of O.J.” — (JAY-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
“HUMBLE.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers (WINNER)*
“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic f. Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
Photo Credit: Recording Academy
Story Credit: Hip Hop DX
