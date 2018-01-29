Check Out the List of 2018 Grammy Winners

By Supa Cindy

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards happened last night. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars WON BIG!!

Here is a list of all of the winners.

Album Of The YearAwaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*

Record Of The Year“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

”24K Magic” — Bruno Mars — (WINNER)*

Song Of The Year“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee f. Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic f. Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) [WINNER]*

New ArtistAlessia Cara (WINNER)*

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

R&B Performance“Get You” — Daniel Caesar f. Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*

“The Weekend” — SZA

Traditional R&B Performance“Laugh and Move On” — the Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)*

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton featuring the Hamiltones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

R&B Song“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) [WINNER]*

Urban Contemporary AlbumFree 6lack — 6LACK

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

CTRL — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd (WINNER)*

R&B AlbumFreudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)*

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Rap Performance“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)*

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Rap/Sung Performance“Prblms” — 6lack

“Crew” — Goldlink f. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — JAY-Z f. Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar f. Rihanna (Winner)*

“Love Galore” — SZA f. Travis Scott

Rap Song“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse f. Run the Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) [WINNER]*

“Sassy” — E. Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Best Rap Album4:44 – JAY-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)*

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler The Creator

Music Video” Up All Night” — (Beck) Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

“Makeba” — (Jain) Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

“The Story of O.J.” — (JAY-Z) Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

“HUMBLE.” — (Kendrick Lamar) The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers (WINNER)*

“1-800-273-8255” — (Logic f. Alessia Cara & Khalid) Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Photo Credit: Recording Academy

Story Credit: Hip Hop DX