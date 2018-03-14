Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2018

Did T.I. and Tiny Get Back Together? 

. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Supa Cindy

Are T.I. and Tiny officially getting back together?  We aren’t exactly sure but we do know that according to documents obtained by “THE BLAST”  T.I. and Tiny got together and paid a shocking $1,397,283.47 that was owed to the IRS...READ FULL STORY HERE

