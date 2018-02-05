Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 05, 2018
Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Sign to Birdman?
By
Supa Cindy
Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a picture on his Instagram page Saturday of him with Young Thug and Birdman fueling rumors that he signed to Birdman’s label Rich Gang. No confirmation has been released from Birdman as of yet.
CLICK HERE to Read FULL Story
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Story Credit: Hot New Hip Hop
