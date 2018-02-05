Now Playing
Posted: February 05, 2018

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine Sign to Birdman? 

By Supa Cindy

Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a picture on his Instagram page Saturday of him with Young Thug and Birdman fueling rumors that he signed to Birdman’s label Rich Gang. No confirmation has been released from Birdman as of yet.  CLICK HERE to Read FULL Story 

