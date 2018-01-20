Now Playing
Posted: January 20, 2018

Drake’s Back!!!!!!!!!

By Randall Floyd

Looks like Drake is back.  He decided to drop 2 new joints of his new unreleased EP Scary Hours.  God’s Plan & Diplomatic Immunity.  Check Them Out.

 

