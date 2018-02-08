Drake Continues Showing Miami Fans LOVE! 

By Supa Cindy

Drake continues showing his MIAMI fans LOVE! He donated a van to the kids of the Overtown Youth Center, he also walked into the Sabor Tropical Supermarket, got on a megaphone and told shoppers that he would pay for everyone’s groceries and even motivated shopeers to grab more! His tab totaled $50k!!! He then made his way to the Lotus House Women’s shelte, gave the women $150 Target gift cards and donated $50k to the shelter. Hi Five Drizzy!!! • CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PICS!

Photo Credit: Getty Image

Story Credit: Hot New Hip Hop