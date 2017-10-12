Luis "Louie V" Vallin

By Tony Centeno

Last night, French Montana shut down the UNCENSORED stage by dropping some unknown gems on his fans, and turning all the way up with super lit performances. The Pac Jam's Big Mack, DJ Nasty and the rest of the JAMZ squad were all in the building when Felisha Monet brought out the New York rapper to the stage. Weeks after he made waves with his new studio album Jungle Rules, Felisha asked him about the making of the album including his smash hit "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. That's when French revealed that the LP is certified Gold according to the RIAA, and plans to celebrate the milestone next week.



French also accidentally confirmed that Kylie Jenner is indeed preggo. Felisha Monet asked the Bronx native if he would be going to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's upcoming baby shower. He said he would glady show up with gifts. When Felisha asked if he would go to Kylie's baby shower (if she has one), he also willingly agreed without denying that she is pregnant with Travis Scott's child.



French moved on and rehashed on his early days as the face of the Coke Boys squad and revealed exactly how he met Diddy, who eventually recruited him to join Bad Boy Entertainment. During his trip down memory lane, the Epic Records emcee also revealed the classic record that got him popping in Miami, "Choppa Choppa Down." He also gave his thoughts about Eminem’s epic freestyle in which he drags Donald Trump and discussed his plans to build multiple schools in Uganda.

Check out the rest of interview below and find all the exclusive photos from UNCENSORED here.

Tony MC