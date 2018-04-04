Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: April 04, 2018

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Comments
Christopher Polk

By Randall Floyd

It drops this friday but Cardi B has released her tracklisting for her Highly anticipated album INVASION OF PRIVACY.  The album has 13 tracks including Bodak Yellow, Bartier Cardi, & Be careful.  The only features that are known so far are Migos & 21 savage.  But she tweeted “I have some surprises”. “I know you have questions, don’t ask me find out on friday”  Well guess we will have to wait & see. 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation