Christopher Polk

By Randall Floyd

It drops this friday but Cardi B has released her tracklisting for her Highly anticipated album INVASION OF PRIVACY. The album has 13 tracks including Bodak Yellow, Bartier Cardi, & Be careful. The only features that are known so far are Migos & 21 savage. But she tweeted “I have some surprises”. “I know you have questions, don’t ask me find out on friday” Well guess we will have to wait & see.