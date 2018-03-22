Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2018

Jacquess Jammed Up!!!

By Randall Floyd

Looks like Jacquees is having some legal problems.   He was arrested on March 21st on Miami Beach for not wearing a seatbelt & failure to obey a lawful comment after having a confrontation with South Beach Police.  Jacquees has yet to address the incident publicly but he’s gearing up for his new album 4275 set to release later this year. 

