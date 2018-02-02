Now Playing
Posted: February 02, 2018

Jay Z Wants To Own the Roc-A-Fella Hand Sign 

By Supa Cindy

TMZ is reporting that Jay Z has filed legal documents to register the Roc-a-Fella diamond hand symbol as his own. Blue Ivy’s Daddy has been using the hand symbol since Roc-a-fella was founded in 1996.  Read the Full Story Here.  

Photo:  Getty Image 

Story Credit Hip Hop DX 

