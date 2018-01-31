Now Playing
Posted: January 31, 2018

Is Kanye West Teaming Up with Teyana Taylor Again? 

By Supa Cindy

In a recent interview Teyana Taylor revealed that her new album that is done and is just waiting on a few fixes has been Executive Produced by  Kanye West!!  We can not wait to see what magic Kanye has created!! 

Photo Credit : Getty Image 

Story Credit:  Hot New Hip Hop  

