WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Looks like the Self-Proclaimed “King of New York” Tekashi 69 he has a major Co-Signer. The G-Unit General 50 Cent has co-signed 6ix9ine as the King of New York. In a video that surface 50 says “tell em what you runnin”. The rainbow haired guy replies and tell 50 “NEW YORK’S MINE”. Maybe this kid has lost his mind or maybe he’s just drinking too much of his own juice but it is what it is lol. 6ix9ine also wrote on his instagram that 50 gave him $13 for his bday. He may need more than that to save his rap career.