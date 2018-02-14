Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: February 14, 2018

LHHNY’s Mendeecees Gets Some Bad News

Comments

By Supa Cindy

Bad news for Love and Hip Hop NY’s Mendeecees and Yandy. The court of appeals denied his lawyer’s request to reduce his 8 year sentence. Mendeecees plead guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy that transported drugs from New York City to Rochester Ny. He was sentenced in Dec of 2015. READ FULL STORY HERE 

Photo Credit: Getty Image 

Story Credit:  Democrat and Chronicle 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation