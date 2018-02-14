LHHNY’s Mendeecees Gets Some Bad News

By Supa Cindy

Bad news for Love and Hip Hop NY’s Mendeecees and Yandy. The court of appeals denied his lawyer’s request to reduce his 8 year sentence. Mendeecees plead guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy that transported drugs from New York City to Rochester Ny. He was sentenced in Dec of 2015. READ FULL STORY HERE

Photo Credit: Getty Image

Story Credit: Democrat and Chronicle