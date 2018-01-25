Now Playing
Posted: January 25, 2018

Lil Jon Helps Open a 2nd School in Ghana 

By Supa Cindy

Hi Five to DJ/ Rapper #LilJon!! Back in October he opened up a a kindergarten in #Ghana #Africa dedicating it to his late mother and now his Give Back game has not stopped! #CNN is reporting that He is now breaking ground on a second school which will be a primary school enrolling 313 children! ️ 

