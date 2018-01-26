Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: January 26, 2018

Is Lil Pump Joining DJ Khaled and We The Best? 

Comments

By SUPA CINDY

Rumors are floating that Dj Khaled wants to sign Lil Pump after he posted on his Instagram pics on his of them together and alerts to his lawyers to get the paperwork!! READ FULL STORY  

PIC: DJ KHALED INSTAGRAM 

STORY: HIP HOP DX 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation