Posted: January 22, 2018

NEW LIL WAYNE

By Randall Floyd

Looks like Lil Wayne is not gonna stop.  He teamed up with Hot boy turk to drop a joint mixtape titled HOT BOY S**T.  Here’s the main joint off the project Til She Lose Her Voice!  In this he talks about his raunchy ways.  All produced by Dj Spin & Whiiiite. 

