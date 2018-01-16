Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: January 16, 2018

Offset gets Cardi B’s name Tatted on his Neck

Comments

By Supa Cindy

Offset showed his undying Love for his fiance’ Cardi B by getting her name inked on his neck!! Do you think this means TRUE LOVE?  CLICK HERE to Check Out the Tat!! 

story credit: 247hiphopnews.com 

picture : Getty Images 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation