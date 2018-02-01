Now Playing
Posted: February 01, 2018

OH NO! Quavo Accused of Assault and Battery

By Supa Cindy

Looks like Quavo of the Migos may be in some trouble. TMZ is reporting that Quavo allegedly beat up celebrity jeweler Eric The Jeweler during a Grammys after party at a NYC nightclub. Eric is also claiming that when he got away he realized that his $30,000 chain was missing. Read FULL STORY Here. 

Photo Credit: Getty Image 

Story:  Hot New Hip Hop 

