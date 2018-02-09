Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: February 09, 2018

Uh Oh!! Is Quavo Headed to Jail? 

Comments

By Supa Cindy

Uh Oh! TMZ is reporting that the NYPD has reached out to Quavo’s lawyer to let him know that they have enough evidence to arrest Quavo. This is from the incident that happened #Grammy weekend at club 1Oak where Quavo allegedly got into it with a jeweler who claimed he was owed money. There is no warrant but they say.  CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY. 

Photo Credit: Getty Image 

Story Credit: Hot New Hip Hop 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation