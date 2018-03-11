Now Playing
Posted: March 12, 2018

ROSS IS OK

By Randall Floyd

Looks Like everything is ok with the Biggest Boss.  He was seen hanging out with good friend Gucci Mane over the weekend on Gucci’s IG.  He also teased his new album Port Of Miami II: Born to Kill as well as Gucci Mane teasing his new project 1017 Eskimo Boyz Vol. 1.   Also Gucci Added a Message to Ross: “Ross I’m glad u Good Vato”!

Ross I'm glad u Good Vato!

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

