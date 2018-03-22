Now Playing
Posted: March 22, 2018

SAD NEWS: Queen Latifah’s Mom Passes Away

Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images

By Supa Cindy

Truly sad news, Rita Owens, Queen Latifah’s mother died Wednesday 3/21 after a long battle with a heart condition.  Queen’s mom appeared in a 2016 video with her for the American Heart Association as part of the Rise Above Heart Failure initiative to start a dialogue.  Prayers to the Family. 

READ FULL STORY HERE 

STORY:  USA TODAY 

