Posted: January 10, 2018

Serena Williams and baby Olympia cover Vogue 

By Supa Cindy

Awwww how CUTE!!! Tennis Supa Star Serena Williams and her ADORABLE daughter Olympia not only cover Vogue ❤️❤️❤️ but have a full photo spread with her husband, Mom and sisters • GORG!! Check out the amazing spread here!  

Credit:  Vogue magazine 

