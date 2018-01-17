Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2018

Sister Sister is Set to Reboot!: Jackee Harry Confirms

By Taylor Sakile

1/17/18 —

Jackee Harry Confirms on the Steve Harvey Show that the famous 90’s sitcom ‘Sister, Sister’ is set to reboot! 

“Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited,” Harry, 61, told Steve Harvey on his talk show on Tuesday, January 16, confirming that the reboot rumors were true. “Tia and Tamara [Mowry] are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

Tia also confirmed the reboot is a US Weekly interview back in November: 

“[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything”.

Source: US Weekly

 

