Posted: January 04, 2018

SNEAK ATTACK!!!!

By Randall Floyd

1/4/18 —

Looks like Love & Hip Hop Star Rah Ali wanted to get back at Sky from Vh-1’s Black Ink.  Well she got her opportunity on New Years eve at Diddy’s Mansion Party.   Ali wanting to give Sky a hug, actually ends up a sneak attack on her.  WOW!!!  What a way to start off 2018.  

