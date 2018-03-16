Now Playing
Posted: March 15, 2018

THE DIAMOND PRINCESS IS BACK!!!

By Randall Floyd

The diamond princess is back with her new joint BARKING with the biggest boss Rick Ross!!!  She has taken things back to the strip club with those classic raunchy lyrics!  Welcome back Trina!!!

