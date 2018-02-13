Trump Wants to Replace Cash Benefits with Box of Food.  

By Supa Cindy

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney described the Trump administration's proposal to replace nearly half of poor Americans' monthly cash benefits with a box of food. It would affect households that receive at least $90 a month in food stamps, or roughly 38 million people.

The box would be valued at about half of the SNAP recipient's monthly benefit. The remainder of their benefits would be given to them on electronic benefit cards, as before. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

Story Credit: CNN Money

Photo Credit: Getty Image