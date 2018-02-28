Now Playing
Posted: February 28, 2018

Watch the Trailer for: “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story  

By Supa Cindy

The official trailer for Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story has been released. Executive produced by JAY-Z, the six-part docuseries revolves around the life of Trayvon Martin who was unarmed was shot and killed by George Zimmerman while walking home. Zimmerman was subsequently acquitted because of Florida's stand-your-ground law. photo credit: Supa Cindy story: hip hop dx

