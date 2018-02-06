Now Playing
Posted: February 06, 2018

What’s Next for Kodak Black after Judge Removed from his Case 

By Supa Cindy

Kodak Black and his legal team are hoping to catch a break, after controversial comments a judge made shortly before sending the rapper to jail.

On January 18, Kodak Black's house in Pembroke Pines was raided, and the rapper was hit with seven felony charges after cops found guns and marijuana in the residence.

On January 19, Judge Joel Lazarus ordered Kodak to be held with no bond, just minutes after he made the controversial comments.  CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY. 

Photo Credit:  Getty Image 

Story Credit: All Hip Hop 

