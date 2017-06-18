Venezuela is under a profound humanitarian crisis and we want to help.

The food shortage in Venezuela has worsened, making it difficult for Venezuelans to obtain adequate nutrition and cover their basic needs.

Cox Media Group Miami, has joined the efforts in helping collect Food.

Voices for Venezuela was created by Ariana Ortega a HITS 97.3 listener and our very own Al P. to help with the efforts. Al P’s birthday is on July 16th and one of his birthday wishes is for you to donate to Voices for Venezuela! To culminate the different initiatives we have going on to help the Venezuelan people, CMG Miami will hold an event on Monday July 17th at 5:00 p.m. where you can come and donate an item or just simply show your support.

If you cannot attend the event we have several locations where you can donate one of the items listed and those boxes will be available leading up to July 17th.

Locations and list of products are below:

Cox Media Group Miami

2741 North 29th Avenue

Hollywood, FL 33020

(305) 444-4404

El Arepazo 2

4446 Weston Rd, Davie, FL 33331

(954) 617-6423

Pak Mail

5944 Coral Ridge Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33321

(954) 757-7175

List of the main items needed:

-Baby formula (for under 2 years of age)

-Ensure nutrition powder or drinks

-Protein powder

-Baby cereal

-Powdered milk

If you wish to make a monetary donation you can do so, through https://www.cuatroporvenezuela.org/

Cuatro Por Venezuela initiative was born in October of 2016 from the effort of four Venezuelan women living in the United States, compelled to action to help their country.

The Foundation, was formally founded by Carolina Febres, Gloria Mattiuzzi, Gabriela Rondón and Maria Elena Texeira, in December 14th of 2016 and it is dedicated to creating programs and partnerships to deliver relief to any corner of the national territory of Venezuela.

There are other community events happening throughout South Florida were you can participate in and simultaneously help the Venezuelan People.

Cocineros Unidos por Venezuela - June 21st 2017 Local restaurants have united to collect the revenue made at their restaurants on June 21st between 7-9 PM and donate to the cause. More Details here https://www.facebook.com/cocinerosporvenezuela/

