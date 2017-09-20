How you can help Mexico and people affected by the Mexico earthquake

More Than 200 Killed In Central Mexico Earthquake

By Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A massive magnitude-7.1 earthquake in Mexico City has killed more than 200 people as of Wednesday morning.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Volunteer rescue workers, along with officials and other ordinary citizens, dug through the debris of collapsed buildings, including a three-story primary and secondary school, where they found students dead after Tuesday’s quake.

This was a 6 story office building. You can see rescuers working atop the rubble looking for victims. @CBSThisMorning #MexicoCityearthquake pic.twitter.com/FrVLrLYAZ0 — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) September 20, 2017

“We can hear small noises, but we don’t know if they’re coming from above or below, from the walls above (crumbling), or someone below calling for help,” volunteer rescue worker Dr. Pedro Serrano told the Associated Press.

>> Related: Buildings damaged following large earthquake in Mexico City

Tuesday’s earthquake is the deadliest in Mexico since the 1985 quake, which took place on the same date and left thousands dead.

It is also the second devastating earthquake to hit the region in less than two weeks.

A week and a half ago, a magnitude-8.1 quake killed about 90 people.

Here’s how to help Mexico and those affected by the earthquake:

1. Donate clothes, water and food

If you’re nearby the tragedy, donate canned goods to relief or collection centers listed here at Elfinanciero.com.

You can also donate goods to nonprofits on the ground, including UNICEF Mexico, Red Cross Mexico, Save the Children Mexico, Oxfam Mexico, La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico or Project Paz.

2. Make a monetary donation

Consider donating to those nonprofits listed above (UNICEF Mexico, Red Cross Mexico, Save the Children Mexico, Oxfam Mexico, La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico or Project Paz).

Topos Mexico, a Mexican rescue brigade, is also accepting PayPal donations.

3. Use social media to spread awareness

A simple retweet could get the right person where they need to be or the right information where it needs to go.

While you’re on social media, consider retweeting aid accounts or locals to connect them to the appropriate resources.

For example, Topos Mexico has been sharing lists of areas where they need professional medical care.

Se necesita atención médica y expertos en estructuras. Asiste al más cercano. Los demás voluntarios abstenerse por seguridad de todos. pic.twitter.com/PxHHduiZyX — Topos México (@topos) September 19, 2017

Locals are also tweeting photos of areas where help is needed. Here, someone calls for help on Twitter for a collapsed building in Coquimbo, where many were trapped.

@monlaferte RT por favor ayuda en Coquimbo entre Buenavista y Sierravista Col Lindavista Deleg GAM gente atrapada y muchos escombros pic.twitter.com/uOJAPOyw0y — Ray de Astora (@Ray_me343) September 19, 2017

Some have even tweeted about open hospitals and where victims can receive free treatment, such as the emergency room at Hospital Ángeles Pedregal below.

En urgencias del Hospital Ángeles Pedregal están recibiendo urgencias gratuitamente.



RT



[Vía @cmrivass] — Risco (@jrisco) September 19, 2017

There is also a Google spreadsheet of rescued individuals that’s being shared on social media.

4. If you’re around, volunteer

Si deseas sumarte como voluntario para ayudar a los afectados por el sismo asiste al #ERUM de @SSP_CDMX >> https://t.co/GwrFolhE8Y pic.twitter.com/Sa2NAmA6Ee — SSP CDMX (@SSP_CDMX) September 19, 2017

Mexico City officials have put together a volunteer coordination site, asking those interested to head to the Emergency Rescue Squad (ERUM) building in Chimalpopoca.

But officials warn volunteers to stick to their nearest disaster zones and avoid entering other zones.