Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: July 19, 2017

A 99JAMZ EXCLUSIVE!

99 JAMZ PRESENTS KODAK BLACK’S FIRST SHOW OUT!

LISTEN TO 99 JAMZ TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE KODAK BLACK PERFORM LIVE ON AUGUST 10TH AT THE WATSCO CENTER….AND HE’S BRINGING PNB ROCK, A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, BALL GREEZY, AND OTHERS!

WIN YOUR TICKETS EXCLUSIVELY ON MIAMI’S #1 FOR HIP HOP AND R&B….99 JAMZ!

