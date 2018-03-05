Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: March 05, 2018

Boxer has $155,000 in cash, jewelry stolen at Jay-Z’s NYC nightclub

Comments
Police - Cash, Jewelry Worth Over $150,000 Stolen from Boxer at Club Owned by Jay-Z

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A professional boxer lost more than $155,000 in cash and jewelry early Sunday when a bag containing the valuables was stolen during an altercation at a Manhattan nightclub owned by rapper Jay-Z, the New York Daily News reported.

>> Read more trending news

Middleweight fighter Jermall Charlo was at the 40/40 Club in Manhattan when he got involved in a fight around 3 a.m. the Daily News reported.

According to the New York Post, one of Charlo’s assistants handed one of the bag, which contained $40,000 in cash and $115,000 worth of jewelry, to one of the five women at the boxer’s table. Surveillance video from the club shows one of Charlo’s friends taking off his shirt, then handing the bag to a woman in the club, 40/40 spokesman Didier Morais told the Daily News.

When Charlo, 27, returned to his table, the money -- and the women -- were gone, the Post reported.

“We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years,” Morais said. “The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it.”

Surveillance cameras showed the five women leaving the club with the bag, the Daily News reported.

Charlo, who is 26-0, held the International Boxing Federation’s light middleweight title until February 2016, when he moved up to the middleweight class, the Daily News reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation