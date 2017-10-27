Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: October 27, 2017

Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh puts hand on Baltimore QB Ryan Mallett's throat

Comments
Ndamukong Suh Chokes Ryan Mallett On Thursday Night Football

Related

View Larger
Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh puts hand on Baltimore QB Ryan Mallett's throat
Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh of the Miami Dolphins talks with referee John Parry after a play in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post

BALTIMORE —

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh explained why he put his hand on the throat of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s night’s 40-0 loss.

>> Read more trending news

“He came at me,” Suh said. “Tried to attack me. And I’m protecting myself. Regret what? No, I’m never going to regret protecting myself.”

Suh was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter when he pushed down hard on a lineman’s arm down at the end of a play.

Suh was also penalized for unnecessary roughness in the fourth quarter, though that penalty was declined.

On the same play, defensive lineman William Hayes was penalized for unnecessary roughness after he appeared to poke at a players’ eye.

Suh defended Kiko Alonso, who was penalized for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the second quarter, when he knocked out Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco with a blow to the quarterback’s head as he slid.

“I didn’t see it, but I know Kiko’s not a dirty player,” Suh said.

As for the overall chippiness in the game, Suh said: “I don’t know about all that. I am always going to play hard, no matter what the score is.”

Miami coach Adam Gase added: “We have to keep our composure better than we did tonight.”

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation