In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post

Chris Foerster resigned as Miami Dolphins offensive line coach, one day after a video was released that appeared to show him snorting a white powdered substance.

The Dolphins became aware of the video Sunday night and began to work to confirm its authenticity and when it was recorded.

>> Read more trending news

It’s an embarrassing moment for Foerster and the Dolphins, which brings unwanted national attention in some ways reminiscent of the way the the Richie Incognito bullying scandal did in 2013.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement released Monday. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

>> Related: Miami Dolphins investigating video that allegedly shows offensive line coach snorting powder

Foerster was Miami’s offensive line coach under coach Adam Gase for two seasons, returning to a franchise he worked for in 2004. That season, Foerster held the role of offensive coordinator under Dave Wannstedt after Joel Collier resigned for health reasons.

In the video, which lasts just under a minute, Foerster addresses a camera and speaks of missing the person watching, and states that he is snorting the substance before heading to a meeting.

Foerster can be seen snorting three lines of a substance with a $20 bill.

In a statement, the Dolphins said, “We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

>> Former NFL player: Women are 'incapable' of knowing football

Here are a few excerpts from the video:

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you. How about me going into a meeting and doing this before I go?

“There’s those big grains falling, but I miss you, I miss you a lot.

“What do you think, I’m crazy? I don’t know babe, it’s going to be a while before we can do this again, cause I know you’re going to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you. How high we get together. How much fun we have when we get together. It was so much fun. Last little bit before I go to my meeting.”

>> Pence abruptly leaves Colts’ game after players take a knee during anthem

The Palm Beach Post was alerted to the presence of the video posted on a Facebook page by a Twitter notification from a person alleging to be Kijuana Nige.

Foerster began his coaching career at Colorado State in 1982 before moving on to Stanford and Minnesota.

In 1993, Foerster began his NFL coaching career with the Vikings, moving on to Tampa, Indianapolis, Miami, Baltimore, San Francisco, Washington, San Francisco (again) and Miami (again), under coach Adam Gase.

After a 1-4 start last season, Miami’s had a better season thusfar in large part due to improvement by the offensive line. Less than two weeks ago, Gase credited Foerster for the work he does getting multiple players ready to play multiple positions.

During the final 11 games of the 2016 regular season, Miami ranked third in the NFL, with 132.9 rushing yards per game, and tied for third with 13 sacks allowed.

>> Follow the Daily Dolphin on Facebook

Foerster has mentored six players that were selected to 15 Pro Bowls – center Jeff Christy (2000), center Tony Mayberry (1996-99), guard

Randall McDaniel (1993, 1995, 2000), tackle Jonathan Ogden (2005-07), tackle Joe Staley (2015) and tackle Trent Williams (2012-14).

With Miami, Foerster has worked with offensive linemen such as Branden Albert, Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey and Ja’Wuan James, all former first-round draft choices.

Miami’s assistant offensive line coach is Chris Kuper, who has 10 years of NFL experience and is in his second season with the Dolphins.