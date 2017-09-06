Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 06, 2017
Gas lines grow, pumps run dry: 8 tips to max out the fuel you have
By
Antonio Fins, Palm Beach Post
Gasoline is running scarce. Lines at the pumps are growing longer.
Here are eight tips from AAA to squeeze as much as you can of the fuel in your tank right now.
>> Read more trending news
- Accelerate gradually. Avoid jackrabbit starts.
- Anticipate your stops. When approaching a red light, let your foot off the gas as early as possible.
- In summer, drive during cooler parts of the day. Cooler, denser air can boost power and mileage.
- Avoid long warm-ups in the morning. They’re unnecessary and waste fuel.
- Use air conditioning. Today’s air conditioners create less drag on the engine than driving with the windows open.
- Maintain recommended tire pressure. Low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires.
- Keep the air filter clean. Clogged filters reduce fuel economy and increase exhaust emissions.
- Drive the speed limit.
>> Related: Hurricane Irma: Live updates
Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here
