99 JAMZ Putting a Grand In Your Hand

99 JAMZ is Putting a GRAND IN YOUR HAND starting MONDAY, AUGUST 28th at 8AM – get that baaag!

LISTEN every WEEKDAY at 8AM, 10AM, 12N, 2PM, and 5PM for that hours KEYWORD. Enter that KEYWORD on the 99 JAMZ app or below for your chance to WIN $1000.

What will you do with One thousand dollars? Whatever you want!

FOR COMPLETE RULES AND DETAILS, CLICK HERE (link to rules)

DOWNLOAD OUR 99 JAMZ APP here. It’s FREE!





jamz app slider













NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309



