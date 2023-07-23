99JAMZ Fill Up My Ride!

Listen all this week to WIN a $100 GAS GIFT CARD at 9 AM, 11 AM, and 4 PM, as 99 JAMZ and Demesmin and Dover FILL UP YOUR RIDE! Sponsored by DEMESMIN AND DOVER – Your Accident Attorney’s dot com. 99 JAMZ DID THAT! Thanks for listening in your car or on our app!

Sponsored by Demesmin and Dover, youraccidentattorneys.com & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B 99 Jamz. Always More on our app!


NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 4/10/23-9/22/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Gas Card. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.


