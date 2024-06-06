99JAMZ Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

We have your chance to win tickets! From new daytime fun in a new land and the Universal Mega Movie Parade to the new nighttime energy of CineSational : A Symphonic Spectacular and new show, this year you can summer like you mean it at Universal Orlando.

To enter, listen to 99Jamz or listen on the free 99Jamz app for your chance to win!





You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• (2) Park 1-Day Park to Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

•1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for 3 people, including:

• (3) Park 3-Day Park to Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus Universal Volcano Bay water theme park

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

• Overnight Hotel Self Parking access for one vehicle on both nights





Universal Studios 2024 (KILBY_PHOTO_LLC)

Register Below:





LEGAL NOTICE

© 2024 DreamWorks Animation LLC. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2024 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2024 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply.

Stranger Things:™/© Netflix. Used with permission. ©2023 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. The Last of Us is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and Developed by Naughty Dog LLC. “PlayStation Family Mark” is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2023 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2023 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.









HHN









©2021 Cox Media Group