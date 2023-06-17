BET AWARDS takeover with Supa Cindy!

BET Awards 2023 is more than culture’s biggest night—it’s hip hop’s greatest celebration! BET Awards is wishing hip hop a happy 50th birthday like no one else can. Experience the tributes, performances, and acceptance speeches you won’t see anywhere else. Supa Cindy from the Pac Jam Morning Show will be Broadcasting Live Leading up to the show on June 25th Live on BET.

Find out which of this year’s nominees in music, sports and more take home the trophy when BET Awards 2023 premieres LIVE Sunday, June 25th at 8/7 central—on BET and simulcast across Paramount.

