Enter for a chance to win a Walt Disney World® getaway from 99JAMZ!

Ready to sip and savor homegrown Florida flavors? Listen all week to win a Walt Disney World® Resort getaway from 99JAMZ today and experience Disney Springs® Flavors of Florida!

Disney Springs® is taking your taste buds on a journey that’s tangy like orange, tart like key lime and Florida-delicious. Disney Springs® Flavors of Florida is a culinary celebration of Florida-inspired food and beverages from some of the most enticing eateries in the Sunshine State from July 1–August 13.

Treat yourself to a Dicuru Burrata at Wine Bar George. Pig out (politely) on a Key West Shrimp Ceviche at The Polite Pig. Share a Jamón Serrano con Melón with friends at Jaleo® by José Andrés. Come on down and sip a Florida Crush Cocktail at Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’. And for dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth to the moon and back with a Key Lime Chocolate Chip Cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse.

For the list of offical rules please click HERE!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/3/23–7/14/23 (excl. 7/4/23). Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ weekdays for cue to call, call 866-991-5269, and be designated caller. Qualifier odds vary; Grand Prize odds 1:10. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wedr.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.
