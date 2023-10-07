Register to win tickets to One Musicfest!

One Music fest

99 Jamz has your tickets to experience One Musicfest in Atlanta Ga!  Performing Live Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Tems, Kodak Black, Uncle Luke, Megan Thee Stallion & more.  It’s Going down Saturday Oct 28th & Sunday Oct 29th at Piedmont Park. 

REGISTER NOW to win tickets to the show for you & a guest. The Pac Jam Morning Show will announce the winner on Oct. 17th  in the 8AM Hour.  Another exclusive from 99 JAMZ! Sponsored By Interscope records  & Miami’s #1 for Hip hop & R&B 99 Jamz!

More info here: https://onemusicfest.com/


Register to Win Below:




NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, register to 99 JAMZ website or App on 10.7.23-10.20.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to One Musicfest in Atlanta GA on Saturday Oct 28th & Sunday Oct 29th 2023. Retail value: $200 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ
