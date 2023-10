99 Jamz wants to send you to experience Bruno Mars in concert Live at the Hard Rock Live Dec 8th & 9th. REGISTER NOW to win tickets to the show The Pac Jam Morning Show will announce the winner on Oct. 6th in the 7AM Hour.

Another exclusive from 99 JAMZ! Sponsored By Live Nation & Miami’s #1 for Hip hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Another exclusive from 99 JAMZ!Buy Tickets HERE!

Buy Tickets HERE

Register to Win Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ on 10.1.23-10.6.23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to BRUNO MARS December 7th & 8th at Hard Rock Live (either dates). Retail value: $150 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ