Win Tickets to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival!

You Just won access to the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Presented By Capital one. There’ll be plenty of fun, sun, drinks, incredible food, and your favorite Food Network personalities.

Proceeds benefit educational programs and scholarships at Florida International University. Always MORE on our app and 99JAMZMIAMI.com!





NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 2.4.23 through 2.10.23. 5 winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: 1 pair of tickets to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival February 23rd - 26th . Approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.





Cox Media Group