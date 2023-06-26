WEDR FLAVORS OF FLORIDA SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the WEDR Flavors of Florida Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to (i) legal residents of the State of Florida; (ii) residing in Broward or Miami-Dade counties; and (iii) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Inc., Disney Destinations, LLC (“Disney”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG Miami radio stations (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on July 3, 2023, and end at 2:30 p.m. ET on July 14, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

99JAMZ (WEDR; the “Station”) will hold on-air giveaways as follows:

· once each weekday on July 3, July 5–7, and July 10–13;

· twice on July 14.

Enter by listening to the Station’s radio broadcast each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period for the cue to call (the “Cue”) between 10:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m. ET.* When you hear the Cue, call the Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line at 1-866-991-5269 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the ninth caller. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the ninth person to call the Sweepstakes Line, as determined solely by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, a “Winner”). The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. Up to one (1) Qualifying Winner will be selected on July 3, 5–7, and July 10–13, and up to two (2) Qualifying winners will be selected on July 14, for a maximum total of ten (10) Qualifying Winners.

*NOTE: No Cue will be aired on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday.

To be declared a Qualifying Winner for this call-in Sweepstakes: (a) you must be listening to the Station when the Cue to call the Sweepstakes Line airs; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the ninth caller; and (c) you must comply with all terms and conditions of these Official Rules and any other rules announced on air. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes’ operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the ninth caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects.

Limit : There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to win, but each person may only be selected as a Qualifying Winner once, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Entry into a call-in Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering this Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to the Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach the Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of the Sweepstakes prior to accepting the applicable caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of winning opportunities awarded in this Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the applicable caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and no daily winner will be selected during that call-in period. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes’ eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Privacy Policy (www.wedr.com/privacy-policy) and Visitor Agreement (www.wedr.com/vistor-agreement) which are hereby incorporated by reference.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Qualifying Winner Selection and Odds.

Qualifying Winners

Each Qualifying Winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above. Odds of being selected as a Qualifying Winner depend on the number of entries and the order in which calls are received. There will be a maximum of ten (10) Qualifying Winners.

Grand Prize Winners

On or about July 17, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. ET and 2:00 p.m., Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible Qualifying Winners to select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner. Maximum odds of winning Grand Prize is 1:10.

Limit : One (1) Prize per person and per household during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. Prize Descriptions.

Qualifying Winners . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, each Qualifying Winner will receive:

· Two (2) 1-day Tickets to Walt Disney World® Theme Parks with Park Hopper® Option.

o Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $477.12

Grand Prize Winner . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Grand Prize Winner will receive a Walt Disney World® vacation package for winner and up to three (3) guests, including:

· Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for one (1) night at a hotel at the Walt Disney World® Resort selected by Disney in its sole discretion;

· Up to four (4) 2-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option (each, a “Ticket”) with an expiration date of August 28, 2024; and

· One (1) Disney Gift Card with a value of Three Hundred Dollars ($300.00) (subject to Disney Gift Card restrictions).

· ARV: $2,611.40

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS WILL BE AWARDED AS PART OF ANY PRIZE. ALL WINNERS ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM THE DESTINATION.

Additional Prize Terms

All prizes awarded “AS IS” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor or Disney. Restrictions and black-out dates may apply. Grand Prize must be redeemed between August 28, 2023 and August 28, 2024. If the Grand Prize is not completed by this date, the prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. Disney reserves the right to change the allowable dates, the vacation period, or any other component of the vacation, for any reason and in its sole discretion. All elements of all prizes must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Minor guests, if any, must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Prizes are non-transferable and have no cash value. Any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, wi-fi, etc.) are included in the prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of the winner. Theme-park tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed.

Grand Prize is for the Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) Guests of the Grand Prize Winner’s choosing. Once selected by Grand Prize Winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. Federal, state and local taxes relating to the Vacation are the responsibility of the Grand Prize Winner.

Tickets are nontransferable and are valid only during specific event dates and hours. Group members must guard tickets against loss, theft or damage. Certain theme parks, resorts, restaurants and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity, and subject to limited availability or closure. Theme Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Theme parks, attractions and other offerings are subject to availability, closures, change or cancellation without notice or liability. To visit the theme parks, theme park reservations via the Disney Park Pass system (https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/park-reservations/) AND valid admission are required for the same theme park on the same date for each person in the Group ages 3 and up. Reservations are subject to availability and are not guaranteed until a reservation is finalized. A theme park reservation must be made for each day of entry. The Park Hopper® option allows guests to visit more than one park per day, with some restrictions. Learn more at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/guest-services/park-hopper/. The Grand Prize Winner and Guests will each be required to execute a liability/publicity release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. All Prize Winners and Guests may be required to execute and return, where legal, publicity releases, which must be returned with the verification documents requested of Prize Winner. If any portion or the prize is not available for any reason, then Disney reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value. The Prize Winner is required to have and present at least one major credit card in good standing in order to check-in. Photo identification and credit card or cash deposit may be required at check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

In the event the Prize Winner and/or the Guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to the Walt Disney World® Resort health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Vacation, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Vacation or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the Group home with no further compensation. Each Prize Winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the Group. If any member of the group is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, the Prize Winner or another member of the group must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian. The Prize Winner may not charge any group member for participating in the Vacation.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 or other communicable or infectious disease or illness exists in any public place where people are present. By accepting and using the Vacation and visiting the Walt Disney World® Resort, the Winner and Guests voluntarily assume all risks related in any way to exposure to COVID-19, and any other communicable or infectious disease or illness. The winner and guests must comply with all theme park rules and regulations, including any public health restrictions. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion(s) of the prize. Disney reserves the right to remove or deny entry to the winner and/or any of the guests who do not comply with any health restrictions imposed by any government, or Disney. The winner and guests are also responsible for understanding and complying with any COVID-19 travel restrictions. Before visiting, each guest should visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/ to view important information about park reservations, limitations on benefits, features, experiences and offerings, safety measures and other information.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the components of any prize (the “Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor and Disney will not be liable if the prize Events, or any portion of them, are cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the event tickets may govern if the event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance, or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen event tickets, gift cards, vouchers, or certificates. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor or prize provider.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Each winner will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller as noted above.

Unless otherwise advised by Sponsor, to claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020 within twenty-four (24) hours after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. EST and 5:00 p.m. EST, weekdays) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within twenty-four (24) hours of notification and a written commitment to be awarded the prizing.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner based upon random selection. Sponsor will select up to one (1) alternate potential winners, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, DISNEY DESTINATIONS, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, PARTICIPANTS ACKNOWLEDGE AND AGREE THAT EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE PRIZE(S), ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND THAT SPONSOR MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, ABOUT THE PRIZE(S) AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR: (1) ANY INCORRECT OR INACCURATE INFORMATION, WHETHER CAUSED BY PARTICIPANTS, PRINTING OR PRODUCTION ERRORS, OR BY ANY OF THE EQUIPMENT OR PROGRAMMING ASSOCIATED WITH OR EMPLOYED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) TECHNICAL FAILURES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO MALFUNCTIONS, INTERRUPTIONS, OR DISCONNECTIONS IN PHONE LINES OR NETWORK HARDWARE OR SOFTWARE; (3)UNAUTHORIZED HUMAN INTERVENTION IN ANY PART OF THE ENTRY PROCESS OR THE SWEEPSTAKES; (4) TECHNICAL OR HUMAN ERROR WHICH MAY OCCUR IN THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, THE PROCESSING OF ENTRIES, OR THE NOTIFICATION OF ANY WINNER; OR (5) ANY INJURY OR DAMAGE TO PERSONS OR PROPERTY WHICH MAY BE CAUSED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, FROM A PARTICIPANT’S PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES OR RECEIPT OR USE OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor. The WEDR Flavors of Florida Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing, or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 1, 2023) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WEDR Flavors of Florida Sweepstakes, 4192 John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32804, Attn: Nicole Montanaro. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Nicole.Montanaro@cmg.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group