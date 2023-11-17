Win a $100 Gift Card from DJ Khaled & The We The Best Foundation!

DJ KHALED Giveback2023

Listen all week @8AM, 11AM, 3PM, and 6PM for your chance to win a $100 Gift Card from DJ Khaled & The We The Best Foundation, where we want you to have an enjoyable holiday season. ANOTHER 99JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99JAMZ app.

Sponsored by We the Best Foundation & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11.18.2023 through 11.28.2023. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 Gift Card from DJ Khaled & The We the Best Foundation. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

