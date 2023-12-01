Win a $250 Gift Card from Attorney Big Al during The 12 Days of J’s!

99JAMZ and Attorney Big All present the 12 Days of J’s! LISTEN ALL WEEK to win a $250 gift card so you can flex your favorite pair of Jordan’s for the Holiday Season. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.

Sponsored by Attorney Big Al! Remember Accident crash, slip, or fall he always answers your call at 1-800-HURT-123 & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen all week 99JAMZ between 12.4.2023 through 12.19.2023. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $250 Gift Card from Attorney Big Al. Retail value: $250. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

