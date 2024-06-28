Win access to JAMZ LIVE with JT Money!

Jamz Live 2024

99 JAMZ, Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop and R&B presents JAMZ LIVE with 305 legend, JT Money! Listen all this weekend and this week @6AM, 8AM, 10AM, 1PM, 3PM, and 6PM for your chance to win VIP access for you & a guest to be added to our VIP guest list. We are gonna get up close and personal hosted by K. Foxx.

Sponsored by Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Jamz Live JT Money 2024

Register below for your chance to win:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the 99JAMZ app between 6/28/24-6/15/24. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 99 Jamz Live with JT Money on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 at our Cox Media Group Penthouse Studios. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

