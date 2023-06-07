Win FREE TICKETS to see Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Fight in Miami!

Adrien Broner LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Adrien Broner walks to his corner during the WBA welterweight championship against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen)

Register Below to win FREE TICKETS to see Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Fight in Miami on June 9th! This will be held at 7pm at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register to 99 JAMZ between 6/7/23-6/8/23. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Fight in Miami on June 9th at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Retail value of: $80. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

