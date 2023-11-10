Win tickets to the 3rd Annual Pompano Fall Fest!

Pompano Fall Festival Pompano Fall Festival 2023

Listen all this week to win a pair of tickets to experience the 3rd annual Pompano Fall Festival, featuring Kelly Price, Jagged Edge, Kut Klose, Juvenile, JT Money and more! At Pompano Community Park on Saturday November 25th, 2023!

Sponsored by T- Dogg’s Big Dreams Charity.

More more info: https://www.pompanofallfest.com/

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11.11.2023 through 11.24.2023. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to 3rd annual Pompano Fall Festival featuring Kelly Price, Jagged Edge, Kut Klose, Juvenile, JT Money and more on Saturday November 25th 2023. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

