Win tickets to the 3rd Annual Pompano Fall Fest!

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to the Pompano Fall Fest featuring Juvenile, Jagged Edge, JT Money, Kelly Price, Kut Klose & more on Saturday Nov 25 at the Pompano Community Park. Sounds By 99 Jamz own Dj Nasty 305. Sponsored by T-Dogg’s Big Dreams Charity & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz. ANOTHER 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Thanks for listening in your car, on the job, at the crib, and streaming everywhere on the 99 JAMZ app.
More more info: https://www.pompanofallfest.com/
Buy Tickets HERE!